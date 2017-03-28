Omar Kelly: “I Believe The Dolphins Can Draft An Offensive Lineman”

March 28, 2017 10:54 AM
Miami Dolphins beat writer for the Sun-Sentinel, Omar Kelly joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Dolphins plans regarding their offensive line.  Hey also talk about the NFL owners meeting in Arizona, the Oakland Raiders move to Las Vegas, and Omar’s mock draft.

On the Fins offensive line- “You have two vacancies at the guard spot. I believe the Dolphins can draft an offensive lineman.”

“The run game is the most important and you want to continue to juice that run game up.”

“If you listen to Tannenbaum, their vision after cutting [Branden] Albert is to build a young offensive line and develop them.”

