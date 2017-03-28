New Trailer For Spider-Man: Homecoming Released

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Spider-Man is back and he’s bringing Tony Stark/Iron Man back to the big screen as well.
The new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming was released Tuesday and it gives us a much closer look at the new version of our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, plus the new villain, Vulture.
The film stars Tom Holland as a young Peter Parker, who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War. In the film, Peter begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero.
Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.
Spider-Man: Homecoming opens in theaters on July 7, 2017.