Family Of Filmmaker Who Died In Keys Plans To Sue

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a filmmaker who died while diving in the Upper Keys plans to file a lawsuit in his death.
Rob Stewart, 37, was diving off Islamorada in late January when he vanished. Friends said he was looking for sharks for his latest conservation documentary project.
“He dove three times on this wreck, and on his third dive he surfaced, gave the OK sign to the boat,” explained Julie Anderson.
Friends said the people on the boat were attending to someone else who was having a medical problem when Rob Stewart disappeared.
The Coast Guard located and retrieved his body several days later.
The suit will reportedly name several businesses and people connected to the fatal dive.