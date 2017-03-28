Coast Guard Brings 16 Tons On Cocaine Into Port Everglades

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Quite a haul onboard a U.S. Coast Guard ship that docked at Port Everglades early Tuesday morning.
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James was loaded with approximately 16 tons of cocaine, worth an estimated $420 million, that was seized in international waters.
The drugs were seized in 17 separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions in the eastern Pacific along the coasts of Central and South America by Coast Guard and Canadian ships.
The cutter James and the agency’s helicopter interdiction squad were responsible for five seizures, netting an estimated 5.19 tons of cocaine. The cutter Mohawk had seven interdictions, bringing in an estimated 5.79 tons of cocaine. The cutter Tampa was responsible for three cases, seizing about 3 tons of cocaine while the cutter Sherman was responsible for one case, seizing about a ton of the illegal white stuff.
The HMCS Saskatoon, which carried a Coast Guard interdiction team, also had one case and seized an estimated one ton of cocaine.
“Our persistent maritime presence in drug trafficking zones from cutters like James enables us to interdict bulk quantities of drugs at sea, preventing criminal networks’ illicit cargoes from reaching the shores of Central America, and land routes into the United States,” said Vice Adm. Karl Schultz, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area.