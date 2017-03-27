WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

‘Toxic Tush Doc’ Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

March 27, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: Cosmetic Surgery, Oneal Ron Morris

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A transgendered woman who reportedly injected “super glue” and Fix-A-Flat into the buttocks of women in botched illegal cosmetic surgery procedures has been sentenced to a decade in prison.

In Fort Lauderdale Court on Monday, Oneal Ron Morris was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of probation.

Morris had accepted a plea deal on several charges, including manslaughter.

Morris was accused of performing several toxic cosmetic procedures, one of which led to a woman’s death.

