Raiders Heading To Vegas Despite Dolphins’ Ross Voting Against Move

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s official, the Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas.

On Monday, NFL owners approved an application for the Raiders to move to a new home in Vegas.

It was almost a unanimous vote, but one owner cast his ballot against the move.

According to multiple reports, that owner was none other than Dolphins managing general partner Stephen Ross.

The reasons behind Ross’ decent from the rest of the NFL is not yet known, but in the big picture it seems of little consequence.

The Raiders will be moving to Las Vegas, likely for the 2019 season.

Still, there are plenty of questions as to why Ross voted against the seemingly inevitable move.

It’s come down to Ross simply believing that its best for the NFL and its fans to keep the Raiders in Oakland.

The Raiders had a major resurgence last season and appear built to succeed for the foreseeable future, and as such the fanbase has been reenergized.

It’s also worth noting that Ross just spent over $500 million to renovate Hard Rock Stadium which will keep the Dolphins in South Florida for another 30 years.

Shortly after the vote, Ross released a statement regarding his decision:

“My position today was that we as owners and as a League owe it to the fans to do everything we can to stay in the communities that have supported us until all options have been exhausted. I want to wish Mark Davis and the Raiders organization the best in Las Vegas.”

Oakland/Las Vegas owner Mark Davis said following the vote that he would like to remain the ‘Oakland Raiders’ while they continue playing at the Coliseum.

“We plan to play at the Coliseum in 17-18 and hope to stay as the Oakland Raiders until the new stadium opens,” Davis said.

It’s worth noting that while the move is happening, gambling on NFL games and in general is legal in Las Vegas.