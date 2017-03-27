Crews Put Out Intense Blaze In Davie

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Firefighters were able to put out an intense blaze in Davie Monday morning.
Chopper4 was over the scene near the Davie Road extension and Stirling Road. You could see flames coming out of a structure.
Davie’s fire chief said 911 calls started coming in around 8:15 a.m.
Fire officials said the structure on fire was either a mobile home or a camper which possibly contained a propane tank or some sort of ammunition.
The fire spread to a nearby house.
At last check, no injuries had been reported.
Hollywood Fire and Broward County Fire officials were also at the scene.
As for traffic, the southbound lanes on Davie Road were closed in the area of SW 57th Avenue.