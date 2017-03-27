WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 11pm

2 Police Officers Shot In NW Miami-Dade

March 27, 2017 10:36 PM
Miami-Dade Police, Officers Shot

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has confirmed two of their officers have been shot in Northwest Miami-Dade Monday night.

The shooting happened near NW 62nd Street and NW 20th Avenue at around 10:00 p.m.

Multiple police units at the scene of the shooting. (Source: CBS4)

Police from multiple agencies set up a very large perimeter.

CBS4’s Silva Harapetian noted there were several helicopters in the air assisting in the search.

Authorities have not said how many people they are looking for at this time.

The officers were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in the back of a pick-up truck.

CBS4’s Hank Tester was able to confirm the two officers are in stable condition.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

