Violent Crash Kills 1, Injures 6 In Miami Neighborhood

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One person has lost their life and six others have been hospitalized after a violent collision in a Miami neighborhood.
Miami Fire-Rescue responded to the crash Sunday afternoon at S.W. 17th Street and 25th Avenue.
“A black BMW and a Volkswagen Jetta collided with each other,” said Lt. Ignatius Carroll. “The violent crash sent one vehicle into a yard and the other vehicle just partly on the street. Now, when fire rescue arrived, we found numerous people out here trying to help these individuals that were in the cars.”
There were seven victims in total, three of whom were in critical condition. Three others were stable. They were all between the ages of 25 to 35.
The Jetta’s driver, unfortunately, did not survive the accident, Lt. Carroll added. Four men and a woman were inside that car. A man and woman were in the BMW.
Miami Police Traffic Homicide are investigating what happened.
“Right now, they’re trying to determine who was going in what direction, what vehicle may have run the stop sign and what vehicle may have not been abiding the laws,” said Lt. Carroll. “There’s a lot of questions that still need to be answered.”