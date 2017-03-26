WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning Sunday Edition

Bad Weather Doesn’t Stop Ultra Party From Going Strong

March 26, 2017 8:08 AM By Tiani Jones
Ultra

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It poured rain for hours on Saturday night but that didn’t stop the crowds at Ultra from enjoying the second day of the festival.

Thousands of people, many from different places around the world, are all in South Florida for Ultra.

Of the 55,000 ticket holders on Saturday, eighty percent of them are from Europe and South America.

One DJ, named The Most, is from Holland and is playing his first Ultra music festival.

“For me, Miami had a special place in my heart,” he said. “I love the people here, everything is great.”

It’s always all about the music but this year technology is involved as well.

One popular item around the festival is the Snapchat Spectacles.   With a touch of the button, they capture what you see and instantly send it out to your Snapchat feed.

Technology is also being used for logistics and transportation to beat the traffic in downtown.

“With a touch of a button you can use the planner and you can figure out how to use transit,” said Alice Bravo with Miami-Dade Transit. “Save time and money.”

This year’s Ultra theme is dance to the music drug free.

Ultra Music Festival is partnering with Baptist Health, offering assistance for substance abuse.

In addition, the Department of Health handed out more than 41,000 condoms to promote safe sex.

Miami Fire Rescue says they had 48 calls and 14 transports on Friday and less than a dozen on Saturday.

Most cases were nothing serious; sprained ankles and dehydration.

More than 300 Miami Police officers are working the festival and added this year are officers on bikes, making it easier to navigate through traffic as they respond to calls.

Police report a few arrests but nothing major.

