Rain Won’t Wash Out Day 2 Of Miami’s Ultra Fest

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Rain or shine, thousands of glowstick-grabbing, bass-bumping, music-loving fans showed up to day two of the Ultra Music Festival.
Before the weekend’s over, roughly 200 of the world’s biggest electronic dance artists will have played the festival. The rain didn’t stop the crowds on Saturday, it only brought people from all over the world closer together.
More than 55,000 thousand tickets sold just for Saturday. Organizers say 80 percent of the attendees are from Europe and South America.
Party-goers couldn’t hold back their enthusiasm.
“The music, the people, the culture, the atmosphere, everything!”
This year’s theme — dance to the music drug-free. Ultra Music Festival partnered with Baptist Health offering assistance for substance abuse. The Department of Health was also there handing out more than 41,000 condoms promoting safe sex.
“It’s like love and beauty and music and dancing,” said a couple of colorful ravers. “It’s all about the dance!”
More than 300 Miami Police officers are working the festival. Added this year — officers on bikes — making it easier to navigate through traffic as they respond to calls. Police reported a few arrests but nothing major.