Free Agent Zach Brown Deciding Between Dolphins, Raiders

March 25, 2017 5:41 PM
Filed Under: Miami Dolphins, NFL, Zack Brown

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Free agent linebacker Zach Brown has narrowed down his decision to two teams, including the Miami Dolphins, according to The Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero.

Brown visited both the Dolphins and Raiders and recently signed with a new agent based in Miami.

However, as Salguero pointed out earlier this week, Brown and the Dolphins are wrestling over money.

Brown’s asking price is about $6 million a year, Salguero reported. The Raiders appear unwilling to pay his asking price. Miami is reportedly willing to pay him about $3 or 4 million annually.

Brown led Buffalo’s defense last season with 143 total tackles and added 4 sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles.

This offseason, Miami has addressed possibly their largest hole on the defense from a year ago — linebacker. They gave Kiko Alonso an extension and added free agent Lawrence Timmons earlier in March.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia