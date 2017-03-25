Free Agent Zach Brown Deciding Between Dolphins, Raiders

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Free agent linebacker Zach Brown has narrowed down his decision to two teams, including the Miami Dolphins, according to The Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero.
Brown visited both the Dolphins and Raiders and recently signed with a new agent based in Miami.
However, as Salguero pointed out earlier this week, Brown and the Dolphins are wrestling over money.
Brown’s asking price is about $6 million a year, Salguero reported. The Raiders appear unwilling to pay his asking price. Miami is reportedly willing to pay him about $3 or 4 million annually.
Brown led Buffalo’s defense last season with 143 total tackles and added 4 sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles.
This offseason, Miami has addressed possibly their largest hole on the defense from a year ago — linebacker. They gave Kiko Alonso an extension and added free agent Lawrence Timmons earlier in March.