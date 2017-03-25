1 Dead, 1 Injured After Police Standoff On Vegas Strip

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami/AP) — One person is dead and another hurt as a gunman barricaded himself inside a bus along the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard, police said.

A standoff with police began after a shooting was reported Saturday on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.

Many hotel guests were told to stay inside.

Vegas still closed down bc of barricaded person in bus #Vegas #Cosmo pic.twitter.com/grgMKbCvQ2 — Michael Taglienti (@miketag98) March 25, 2017

A night earlier, Las Vegas police said a burglary at a high-end retail store inside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino resulted in gun fire.

Police said in a statement Saturday that a preliminary investigation suggests that at least three people entered the store and one of them fired gunshots. No one was injured and a suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities say initial reports indicated there was an active shooter but that proved to be false. Parts of the casino property are closed as police investigate.

