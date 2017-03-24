Teen Critically Injured In NW Miami-Dade Shooting

March 24, 2017 8:05 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police are investigating a double shooting that left a teenager critically injured.

Police say 16-year-old Zackery Dixon was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his groin, hands, and legs.

It happened in the area of 4725 NW 24th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

The 16-year-old male was inside the apartment complex when at least two males approached him and began shooting at him. The victim then began running within the complex where he began asking for help.

The teenager was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Investgators say a 55-year-old man named Brian Zackery, who happened to be an innocent bystander, was also injured in the shooting.

Investigators said Zackery drove himself to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to his forearm and buttocks.

