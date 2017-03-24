Miami FOP Union President Relieved of Duty For Cyber-bullying

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami’s Fraternal Order of Police President Lt. Javier Ortiz has been reassigned, removed from the street and placed on desk duty without his gun.

According to Miami Police, “Lt. Javier Ortiz has been relieved of duty and administratively been reassigned with pay pending a court date of a restraining order signed by a judge.”

Court records show Claudia Castillo filed a restraining order against Ortiz on March 22nd and the judge granted that order.

A hearing is scheduled for April 5th and it’s described as a “stalking” case.

Police have not released any other details but CBS4 previously reported Ortiz took to social media in February 2016 to call out the driver who pulled over a cop because he was apparently speeding. That driver was Claudia Castillo.

Thousands of people viewed Claudia Castillo’s video in which she captured her pursuit of Miami-Dade police officer Daniel Fonticiella. When she finally stopped him, she gave him a classic police lecture.

Ortiz apparently didn’t agree with her social media shaming of Fonticiella and Ortiz posted her personal information on his social media accounts. Ortiz also posted several photos of Castillo, including a few of her driving a boat with a beer in hand. One of the pictures was captioned: “Nobody is above the law Except me when I’m driving.”

According to the Miami New Times, the restraining order stems from a meeting of the Civilian Investigative Panel (CIP), an independent group that considers complaints against Miami Police officers.

Castillo spoke to the board about being harassed by Ortiz online. This past Tuesday, March 21st, the CIP reprimanded Ortiz and said he’d broken department policy by posting her personal information.

After testifying, Castillo said she feared for her safety and asked for an escort out of the building. Danny Suarez, a former CIP member and city commission candidate, walked her to the lobby. Suarez told the paper Ortiz followed and then peered through several windows to watch Castillo leave. The next day, Castillo filed for an emergency restraining order against the union chief.