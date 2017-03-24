‘Liquor Wall’ Bill Ready For House Debate

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – After the Senate approved the proposal following a fierce debate, the House is ready to take up a bill to repeal a Prohibition-era law that prevents liquor from being sold alongside groceries and other retail goods.
The House is scheduled to consider the proposal (HB 81 and SB 106) during a floor session Wednesday. The 1934 law requires liquor to be sold in stand-alone stores.
The retailers Walmart and Target are lobbying for a repeal, as they seek to be able to sell liquor in their stores.
But Publix and ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, which have stand-alone stores, oppose repeal.
Senators voted 21-17 on Thursday to approve their version of the bill – which has become known as the “liquor wall” bill. The House version has narrowly made it through committees.