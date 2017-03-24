Jewelers Arrested, $31 Million In Counterfeit Goods Seized

March 24, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Counterfeit, Counterfeit Jewelry, Crime

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two jewelry store owners are under arrest and $31 million worth of fake jewelry has been confiscated following a counterfeit bust at a jewelry store in West Miami.

The owners of The Lord of the Rings jewelry store, Jimmy Hernandez and Tania Varona were each charged with counterfeiting goods in excess of $20,000 as police seized merchandise from the business at 6230 SW 8 Street earlier this month.

Police are putting many of the phony items on display Friday at a news conference in an effort to educate the public on how to avoid becoming a victim.

Some of the high-end, but fake designer names being sold were Cartier, Chanel, Gucci and Rolex. The items were being sold for less than one-tenth of what the authentic goods would really cost, according to arrest documents.

Other fake goods included Luis Vuitton, Bvlgari Tous, Van Clef & Arpels, Cartier, Tory, Michael Kors, Dita, Hermes, Movado, Tiffany & Co., Christian Dior, and Ray Ban sunglasses. The arrest documents state the items being sold appear to be identical to the authentic brand products.

