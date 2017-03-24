In The Recruiting Huddle: Chrisden Francois – Hialeah Miami Lakes

PLAYER: Chrisden Francois

POSITION: RB

SCHOOL: Hialeah-Miami Lakes

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: One of the true athletes who is certainly an emerging running back among a very talented group in South Florida. The Trojans use him all over the place, but at the end of the day, all the attention is being paid to this gifted young man as a runner. He will have a lot of opportunities this coming season to showcase his skills. Francois has the size and athletic ability to turn plenty of heads. All it takes is for one college to watch him play. This past season, he got it done against a number of quality opponents, and that is reason to believe that 2017 will be special.

TAPE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmLNYnl3Xdg&feature=youtu.be