In The Recruiting Huddle: Asante Samuel, Jr. – St. Thomas Aquinas

PLAYER: Asante Samuel, Jr.

POSITION: CB

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-9.5

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: From the time he began playing at the youth level, we had the opportunity to watch and followed his career right up until this point as he embarks on his final season at the high school level. This is a talented football player who has been on everyone’s radar since his sophomore season, when he started to showcase his many skills. No matter what event he attends or what game he plays in, this is the center of attention. Samuel is a big-time playmaker who is as physical as you get. At a late 2016 event in Orlando, he turned heads and also gained the approval of “Prime Time” Deion Sanders for his play. Samuel is a winner. Always has been.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4316412/asante-samuel