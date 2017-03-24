Florida Jobless Rate Flat Even Though State Lost Jobs

March 24, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: Florida, Unemployment

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida lost about 5,000 jobs in February while the state’s overall unemployment rate remains unchanged.

State officials announced Friday that the jobless rate remained 5 percent last month. That’s higher than the overall national unemployment rate of 4.7 percent.

After leading the nation in job growth in January, however, Florida lost jobs. Still Florida’s overall job growth rate in the past year has been among the highest in the nation.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott lauded the job numbers during a visit to a Bradenton-based retailer Bealls. Scott focused on the rate over the last two months not the latest numbers.

Scott also used the visit to criticize House Republicans for voting to shutter the state’s economic development agency.

Monroe County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.1 percent.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Check Your Bracket!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia