Fire Breaks Out At High-Rise Building Under Construction In Brickell

March 24, 2017 11:09 PM
Filed Under: Brickell, Building Fire

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Firefighters had a tough go at beating a blaze that broke out in a high-rise building under construction in Brickell.

Crews responded to the call at around 7 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses reported flames shooting out what appears to be the 68th floor of the Panorama Tower.

Firefighters took elevators up to the fire, but at one point had to carry their equipment up eight flights of stairs.

Everyone got out of the building OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

