Video: Bun-Wearing Woman Bags Some Booze, Then Bails

WESTON (CBSMiami) — It may have appeared as if she was shopping for a healthy snack but grocery store employees later realized she was simply a booze bandit.
On January 26th, video from inside the Publix at 1170 Weston Rd showed the woman walk into the store with a large black and white tote bag, and grab a shopping cart.
At first, she does some casual shopping, picks up some oranges, eventually walking over to the wine aisle. There, she grabs two bottles of champagne, four bottles of Brut, and about seven or eight bottles of pinot grigio from the top shelf.
As she wanders around the store, police said she stuffs at least eight of the bottles into her tote bag before heading to the front of the store, picking up her bag and walking out.
If you recognize the woman on video, you’re urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.