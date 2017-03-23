Man Dangles From Key Biscayne Building After Scaffold Collapse

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSmiami) — Miami Fire Rescue is working to rescue a man seen hanging from a building in Key Biscayne.
Chopper4 was over the Grand Bay Resort at 430 Grand Bay Drive around 3 p.m.
The person was seen hanging from the 12th floor as a result of a scaffold collapse.
Fire rescue crews could be seen speaking to the man from a nearby balcony. He did not seem to be injured and seemed to be calm.
It is unknown how many people were on the scaffolding when it collapsed.
“We have an adult male that somehow the scaffold failed and luckily his safety equipment that he had on was able to keep him falling 12 stories to the ground ,” said Capt. Ignatius Carroll.
This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information.