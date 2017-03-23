In The Recruiting Huddle: Gino Sandora – Archbishop McCarthy

PLAYER: Gino Sandora
POSITION: LB/FB
SCHOOL: Southwest Ranches Archbishop McCarthy
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 210
SCOUTING: Once again, head coach Byron Walker and his staff have come up with a young and very talented football prospect who has flown way beneath the radar so far in his brief, but very productive career. Sandora is a major football talent who is athletic, strong, quick and is a playmaker – mo matter where you put him. He will begin to emerge this offseason as college coaches will have the opportunity to watch this emerging standout who plays this game at a high level. Watch him perform and you will be sold. His motor does not stop and his will to succeed has already been noticed by coaches and players alike. In a region where talent is on every corner – you can add another football player to your list of people to watch in 2017.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6084767/gino-sandora