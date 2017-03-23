Dolphins Team Up To Make Sure Kids Get A Good Night’s Sleep

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — From making plays to making beds, the Miami Dolphins have teamed up with Ashley Furniture HomeStore to make sure children in South Florida can get a good night’s sleep.

Eight more local kids now have new beds of their own thanks to the “Hope to Dream Initiative.”

“We get nominations from people who don’t have ideal sleeping conditions. So they’re sharing a bed, don’t have a bed, sleeping on the floor,” explained Caitlin Maribona with Ashley Furniture HomeStore.

Christian Sparks and his sister Saryah Martin can now sleep a bit easier, and so can their mom!

“I’m excited, thank you,” exclaimed Eva Dukes. “It’s been a while. I’ve been fighting with (Saryah) sleeping with me, so now she has her own bed. So I’m excited. I’m grateful. This is a good project that you all are doing.”

Saryah is also looking forward to having her own bed.

“I can sleep by myself,” she said. “I’m happy and excited I got to see the Dolphins players.”

Players Rashawn Scott, Kenny Stills and Leonte Carroo dropped off the new beds Wednesday, complete with frames, sheets and mattresses with their signatures on them.

“We all had workouts today, but we made sure to work out a lot earlier so we can do this thing for these wonderful people,” said wide receiver Leonte Carroo. “Giving back to the community is always wonderful.”

Last month, the Dolphins hosted a sleepover at their training facility and gave twin-size beds to 100 children.

Now, even more kids can enjoy a good night’s sleep.

“The kids were sleeping on the floor on the mattress,” said Julie Brown, whose 2 older children received new beds. “It brought value to our home. They’ll be more comfortable.”

“It’s something we might take for granted,” Carroo added. “Giving something like this is just awesome.”

Ashley HomeStore has donated 40,000 beds and bedsheet sets as part of the “Hope to Dream Initiative” since 2010.

To nominate a child, click here