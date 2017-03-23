Arsonist Remains At Large After SW Dade Fires

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Authorities are trying to find out who’s responsible for arson attacks in southwest Miami-Dade County overnight.
Several vehicles were set ablaze at three separate locations within a six-block radius.
Calls came in back to back from each home affected.
The first call came in from a home off 102nd and Miller Drive at 1:30 am. A homeowner was awakened to find his pickup truck on fire.
As the Miami-Dade fire department and police department investigated that fire, they saw smoke coming from not too far away.
That’s when the second call came in at 2:09 a.m. Two cars were burning at Miller’s Tires off 107th Avenue and Miller Drive. Surveillance video from the tire shop shows two small explosions and then you see a figure run off.
Just a few blocks away, at 103rd and Miller Drive at 3:32 a.m., another call came in of a car on fire.
Miami-Dade Police say it’s too early in their investigation to say if the three are connected, but say they’re very aware these fires could have led to something much bigger.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.