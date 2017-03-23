Andre Branch: “I Don’t Want To Let Any Of My Teammates Down”

Miami Dolphins defensive end, Andre Branch joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the three year extension he just signed with Miami. They also talk about the new Dolphins culture, his expectations moving forward in Miami and head coach Adam Gase.
On his extension- “I’m excited. Miami is family to me. We have a lot of unfinished business. I found a place that I want to be at.”
On HC Adam Gase- “He’s the type of coach you want to win.”
On his expectations moving forward- “I’m my biggest critic. I’m working just like I’m a rookie. I don’t want to let any of my teammates down.”
On Jordan Phillips- “He’s working with [Ndamukong] Suh in Portland. You’ll see a totally different guy.”
