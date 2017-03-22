Lockdown Lifted At Hialeah Schools, Students Safe

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A search for an armed man who police described as “irrational” led to the precautionary lockdown of five schools.
Hialeah police said they were looking for 32-year-old John Chavez who ran from officers after a violent domestic dispute at this home. They said he was armed with a knife.
Officers with guns drawn searched the grounds in and around Ben Sheppard Elementary, whose campus houses the Ben Sheppard Professional Learning Community, and Jose Marti Mast Academy are located in the area of W 24th Avenue and W 57th Street. Also, nearby Paradise Christian School and Mater Academy School were also placed on lockdown.
Concerned parents were told by police to let their children stay in their schools because they were safe there.
Just after 10 a.m. police announced that they had completed their search of the area and the lockdown at the schools had been lifted. Chavez was not found.
Police said Chavez, who is 6’2″ at 220 pounds with tattoos, is an MMA fighter. They add he has a history of violence and mental illness.
Anyone who knows his location is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.