Travelers Heading To London Troubled Over Attack

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Travelers getting ready for their overnight British Air flight were, for the most part, heading back home after news broke that there had been what appears to be a terror attack on Wednesday.
“It does shock us because we’re not used to it. There are places that are used to it like Germany and France, but we’re not used to it so it is a shock,” a traveler at Miami International Airport (MIA) told CBS4’s Hank Tester.
The scene unfolded around Westminster – in and around the House of Parliament- the center of the U.K.’s government. It was unsettling for those heading back to London.
It appears that the attack was a lone wolf operation.
“So is this something that you just sort of figured out is going to be part of your life for a while,” Tester asked another traveler.
“I am sure it will,” responded the traveler.
Flights coming in and out of London’s Heathrow Airport were not affected due to the attack.