Police Searching For Van That Struck Teen In Hit & Run

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — As a teenager recovers from his injuries in the hospital, authorities have released images of the van that struck him in hopes that someone from the community can identify the driver.
Angel Garcia, 17, was hit Monday morning on his way to school in Pompano Beach, near the 700 block of 8th Street. Police said Garcia was walking eastbound.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as an older model full-size van, dark in color with a light trim. The van should have damage to the passenger-side front.
There’s a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you know anything that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.