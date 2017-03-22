Police: Bar Security Guard Run Over By Dine & Dash Customer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HALLANDALE (CBSMiami) — A security guard at a sports bar in Hallandale was run over and put into a coma following an incident with a customer after a payment dispute, police said.
Joseph Curtis is in “grave” condition, officials said.
On March 16th, Hallandale Beach Police said Diego Salazar Uribe, 42, of Hollywood, ordered food and drinks at Ocean’s 11, located at 800 N. Federal Highway.
According to the arrest report, Uribe’s debit card was declined when he tried paying for the meal and a waitress asked Curtis to escort Uribe out to his vehicle to get another form of payment.
Witnesses said Uribe instead jumped into his van, which was parked in a handicap space, while Curtis pounded on the window yelling for him to “stop.”
Uribe put the vehicle in reverse in an “accelerated pace with a total disregard to public safety” in an attempt to get away.
Fearing the van would hit a woman nearby, Curtis pushed her out of the way. However, Uribe then quickly shifted gear and drove forward, striking Curtis head-on. Curtis fell to the ground and was “run completely over by the suspect’s vehicle.”
Curtis sustained extensive injuries and has undergone several surgeries.
Uribe was later apprehended and charged with Attempted Murder. He faces another charge for driving with a suspended license.