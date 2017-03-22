Mom Of ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Sued After Teen’s Alleged Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida teen better known for her “cash me outside” comment on the Dr. Phil show is now facing some trouble.

Kimberly Petersen, 27, says she and her fiancé were out with friends one night in Lake Worth when they were both violently attacked. The alleged incident prompted the lawsuit by Petersen against the teen’s mother.

Video shows Petersen being slammed to the ground and her fiancé being kicked.

"For no reason, my friends and I were first verbally assaulted then my fiancé and I were physically attacked by someone. We learned later it was Danielle Bregoli and the people with her," said Petersen.

She filed a lawsuit Tuesday saying she is going after medical cost, but leaving the door open for punitive damages since she was left with a broken nose and thumb after the February 26th incident at a pizza restaurant.

Petersen said she watched Bregoli arguing with someone else and told her she should go home.

As for why she’s suing Bregoli’s mom, she says Barbara Ann Bregoli is partly responsible.

“Under Florida law, Barbara Ann Bregoli is responsible for these violent actions of her 13-year-old daughter which she has allowed to continue to happen,” said Petersen’s attorney Gary Lesser.

He said the teen’s behavior is a pattern and she’s cashing in on it. He said she may also get her own reality show.

Petersen says this is a case about responsibility.

“Barbara Ann Bregoli has a responsivity to keep her daughter safe from harm and to keep her 13-year-old daughter from causing harm to other people,” said Lesser.