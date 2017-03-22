Intel Chair: Trump Team Monitored By ‘Incidental’ Surveillance Collection

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — President Donald Trump says he feels “somewhat” vindicated, reacting to statements by the House Intelligence chairman, who says there was incidental — and legal — surveillance of Trump and transition officials.
Trump had claimed that former President Barack Obama’s wiretapped his New York skyscraper last year. But FBI Director James Comey and the head of the National Security Agency said this week that there was no evidence to back up Trump’s assertions.
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said Wednesday that the communications of Trump transition officials — possibly including Trump himself — may have been “monitored” after the election as part of an “incidental collection.”
Nunes said the intercepted communications do not appear to be related to the ongoing FBI investigation into Trump associates’ contacts with Russia. He said he believes the intelligence collections were done legally.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer provided no further details on the pending meeting between Trump and Nunes later Wednesday.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)