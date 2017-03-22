Davis On Dolphins Regime: “They Are Knitting Together Really Well”

NFL on FOX Analyst and Madden NFL Football voice analyst, Charles Davis joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the process of recording for the Madden game, what the Dolphins have done in free agency and what they should do in the draft. They also discuss Hurricanes QB Brad Kaaya leaving early to go into the NFL Draft.

On the Dolphins front office- “I like what they are doing so far. What I like is them signing guys that were integral to their team. They have had a cohesive plan between Adam [Gase], Chris Grier and Mike Tannenbaum. I feel like they are knitting together really well.”

On Brad Kaaya- “If he felt like it was the time to come out, this might’ve been the time to do it. I felt like he kinda rose a little bit in the combine.”

