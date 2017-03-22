D’Angelo On Heat: “Detroit Is The Biggest Game Of The Year”

Palm Beach Post Miami Heat beat writer, Tom D’Angelo joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Miami Heat’s win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. They also talk about Miami’s big turnaround this season, their push towards a higher playoff seed and Hassan Whiteside’s injury sustained during the win over Phoenix.
On the playoff push- “Detroit is the biggest game of the year. They’ve had the opposite kind of season as the Heat.”
On Hassan Whiteside’s injury- “I’d be surprised if he plays tomorrow night.”
On Justise Winslow- “The book is not closed on Justise.”
