Attack Reported Near Parliament In London

March 22, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Attack, London, Parliament

LONDON (CBSMiami) — Authorities put Britain’s House of Parliament on lockdown after an attack in which numerous people were injured.

At least a dozen people were injured in the attack on Westminster Bridge near Parliament on Wednesday.

Witnesses on the bridge report a vehicle struck several people, and photos showed a car plowed into railings with Parliament nearby.

Moments later, Witnesses in Parliament reported hearing sounds like gunfire. Authorities say a suspect reportedly stabbed an officer, then was shot by police, according to officials.

Leader of the House of Commons David Lidington said an assailant at Parliament was shot and that there were reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity.”

Journalists in the area said they were told to stay in their offices.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation in the U.K., according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The motive for the attack is unknown at this time.

