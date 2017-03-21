Trump Confident He Has Votes To Pass GOP Health Care Bill

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump spent the morning on Capitol Hill Tuesday trying to drum up support for his new health care agenda which would replace President Barack Obama’s landmark Affordable Care Act.
The President attended the House GOP conference and the House is expected to vote on his proposal on Thursday, March 23rd.
When asked if they had the votes for the bill, the president said, “We had a great meeting and I think we are going to get a winner vote. We are going to have a real winner. Terrific people. They want a tremendous health care plan that’s what we have.
I think we will get the vote on Thursday.”
The White House spent much of Monday in intense last-minute wrangling to sway skeptical conservatives who threatened to bring down the bill.
Changes made to the bill to garner support include a freeze on Medicaid expansion and work requirements for able-bodied adults on Medicaid. In addition to tax credits for uninsured low and middle-income people, it also prohibits the use of those credits with insurers who provide abortion services.
Despite the changes, GOP Sen. Rand Paul remains opposed to the bill.
“My hope is that it fails on Thursday and that’s when the true negotiation begins,” said Paul.