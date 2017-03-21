Kurt Helin: Heat “Really Need The Best Of Dragic, Whiteside”

Pro Basketball Talk blogger-in-chief, Kurt Helin joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about who on the Miami Heat needs to step up in the absence of Dion Waiters. They also discuss whether Hassan Whiteside can carry a team offensively and what the Heat could do in free agency. He also talks about the superstar players taking ‘rest’ days during primetime games and could LaVar Ball be hurting his son’s status with NBA teams.
On who needs to step up with Dion Waiters injured- “You really need the best of Dragic, Whiteside to get buckets every night. You need consistency from those two guys because Waiters was providing a lot on the offensive end.”
On Hassan Whiteside- “If you could get [Whiteside] some lobs early in the game to get him easy buckets. He can’t create by himself and it’s hard to count on him to get you some buckets.”
On some teams resting players during NBA primetime games- “The NBA needs to sit down and figure things out. The problem is, the analytics and study are really clear. Rested players play better and don’t get as injured.”
If Lavar Ball is hurting his sons draft prospects- “It is not affecting [Lonzo’s] draft status because teams want the best player. Most of the teams in the lottery aren’t good at minimizing this. If you’re the Heat, he is no problem.”
