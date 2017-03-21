Electronics Ban On Incoming Flights From Nearly A Dozen Foreign Airports

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A temporary ban on certain electronic devices in carry-on bags on incoming flights from nearly a dozen foreign airports has gone into effect.
The heightened security measures affect flights originating from eight Middle Eastern and North African countries. Passengers on those flights must check all electronics that are bigger than a cell phone. That includes iPads, laptops, E-readers, portable DVD players, and cameras. Medical devices are excluded from the ban.
The affected overseas airports are: Queen Alia International Airport (AMM), Cairo International Airport (CAI), Ataturk International Airport (IST), King Abdul-Aziz International Airport (JED), King Khalid International Airport (RUH), Kuwait International Airport (KWI), Mohammed V Airport (CMN), Hamad International Airport (DOH), Dubai International Airport (DXB), and Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH).
The Department of Homeland Security implemented the ban based on intelligence indicating “terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation, to include smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items.”
“They have good reason to believe that the possibility, not probability but the possibility exists of a potential terrorist threat,” said former National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Mark Rosenker.
The ban impacts nine foreign airlines which have four days to comply. It does not apply to any American carriers, there is no impact on domestic flights or flights departing from the United States.
“There’s probably more flights coming from the Middle East to New York and Los Angeles than any other airport, we could see somewhere between 3 and 7 a day that are affected by this ban,” said aviation expert Brian Summers.
A similar ban took place in 2014 when intelligence led to some electronics being banned on flights from Europe to the U.S.