Dolphins Sign Kiko Alonso To $28.8 Million Extension Through 2020

March 21, 2017 4:13 PM By David Dwork
Filed Under: Kiko Alonso, Miami Dolphins, NFL

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have made a priority of resigning productive players instead of letting them go as free agents.

On Tuesday the Dolphins added another player to the list of guys they’ve extended following a strong 2016.

Miami and linebacker Kiko Alonso have agreed to a three year contract extension worth $28.8 million.

The deal includes $18.5 million in guaranteed money and keeps Alonso, 26, with the Dolphins through 2020.

During his first season with Miami, Alonso played 15 games and recorded 115 tackles, recovered four fumbles and had two interceptions, one of which he returned for the game winning touchdown against San Diego.

Dolphins coaches commended Alonso for his play in 2016 so its no surprise a concentrated effort was made to lock him up long term.

Alonso, 26, was a second round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2013

