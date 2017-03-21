WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

2 Injured, Including Police Officer, In Three Vehicle Crash

March 21, 2017 10:58 AM
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE – Two people were hospitalized Tuesday morning, including one Miami-Dade police officer, after a violent crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, three vehicles, including a Miami-Dade Police patrol car, were involved in the crash at 1795 NW 87th Street. One officer was transported to the hospital along with one other person.

Witnesses on the scene told CBS4 News that there was some type of chase and the police car was sideswiped before it crashed but police have not confirmed that.

