2 Injured, 1 Dead In Serious Miami Gardens Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people have been rushed to the hospital and another is dead after a serious crash in Miami Gardens.
The accident happened at the intersection of 37th Avenue and 213th Street at 4:55 p.m.
One of the injured was a child, who fire rescue airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Hospital. The child is in critical condition.
The adult in the car with the child was rushed to the hospital where they died.
The other driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Authorities have not said what caused the accident.
The Miami Gardens Police Department’s traffic homicide unit is leading the investigation.
