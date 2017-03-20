Tom Brady’s Missing Super Bowl Jersey Has Been Found In Mexico

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It looks like the Super Bowl LI mystery has finally been solved.

The NFL announced on Monday that Tom Brady’s missing jersey from the Super Bowl has been found.

In addition, the jersey Brady wore in Super Bowl XLIX when New England defeated the Seattle Seahawks was also located.

According to a statement by the NFL, an investigation by the FBI, Texas law enforcement and the NFL is what led to the jerseys being found in the possession of a “credentialed member of the international media.”

“Through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered,” the NFL’s statement read. “Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.”

In addition, Houston police chief Art Acevedo sent out a tweet that the Super Bowl jersey had been traced to Mexico, where it was recovered.

Proud @houstonpolice Major Offenders Divison traced Brady Jersey to Mexico & it has been recovered with help of FBI & Mexican authorities. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 20, 2017

The news of the missing jersey spread quickly after Brady noticed it was gone from his locker stall shortly after doing his postgame media obligations following the Super Bowl win in February.

The game-worn jersey is worth approximately $500,000, the value assigned to it by Houston Police.

The jersey from Super Bowl XLIX had been previously reported as missing.