One Dead In Overnight Crash In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed in an overnight crash involving two vehicles in Miami.
Sometime after 2 a.m., a BMW collided with a pickup truck at Northwest 3rd Avenue and 5th Street.
Miami firefighters used extrication tools to remove four people from the BMW. They were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center.
“The driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene to be evaluated by paramedics. Unfortunately, we have one male that is deceased here on the scene that we believe was from the BMW,” said Miami Fire Captain Ignatius Carroll.
Both the driver of the truck and the driver of the BMW were treated at the scene by paramedics.
The condition of the injured was not released.