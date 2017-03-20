Hassan Whiteside Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat are entering the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race.
With just 12 games remaining in the regular season, the Heat currently sit in ninth place in the East.
Miami holds the same record as eighth place Detroit but since the Pistons have won two out of three against the Heat, they hold the tiebreaker.
They play again on March 28th.
Meanwhile, Miami’s playoff march continues and one Heat player is being recognized for his impressive recent play.
The NBA announced on Monday that Heat center Hassan Whiteside has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Whiteside led the Heat to a 2-1 record for games played between Monday, March 13th and Sunday, March 19th.
This is the first time that Whiteside has been named Player of the Week. He’s the second Heat player to earn the honor this season, joining Dion Waiters who was recognized in late January.
Whiteside averaged 20.0 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.67 blocks while shooting 73.0 percent from the field and 85.7 percent from the foul line. He also led the team in rebounds and blocks.
In all three games last week Whiteside earned a double-double and has done so in Miami’s last twelve games, a franchise record.
Miami hosts the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.