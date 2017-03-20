Enrique Iglesias, Rafael Nadal & Pau Gasol Team Up To Bring Spanish Eatery To Miami

March 20, 2017 11:42 PM
Filed Under: Enrique Iglesias, Pau Gasol, Rafael Nadal, Tatel

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A superstar trio is opening a new South Florida restaurant.

Spanish singing superstar Enrique Iglesias is joining up with two of Spain’s top athletes, Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol, to bring an iconic eatery to the US.

Well-known Spanish gastronomy and lifestyle brand Tatel is coming to Miami.

Tatel was created with the intent to build global awareness for traditional Spanish culture and cuisine.

Bringing together the best of Spanish gastronomy and the country’s amazing culture, Tatel provides patrons a world of entertainment for the eyes and the mouth.

