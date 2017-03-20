Comey In Hot Seat On Russia Meddling Claims

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director, Admiral Mike Rogers, will testify Monday before the House Intelligence Committee.

Comey will answer lawmakers questions in their probe of Russia’s reported involvement in the 2016 election.

“I think there are a few things that I am hoping to hear. First, whether there are any Americans that are being investigated for co-operating or conspiring with the Russians who interfered with our election. Second, the scope of that investigation and third, a timeline for resolving it,” said Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-TX.

The director is also expected to shed some light on President Donald Trump’s unproven claim that former President Barack Obama ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower in New York. A number of lawmakers from both parties have said they have yet to uncover any proof of Trump’s claims while others are holding out for more information.

“I’d like to get to the bottom of this without first saying what should be done. I don’t know the basis for President Trump’s assertion,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-ME.

“I have a lot of respect for Susan Collins,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-CA. “We are at the bottom. There is nothing at the bottom

President Trump is scheduled to meet with Microsoft Co-Founder, Bill Gates, as well as the Iraqi Prime Minister at the White House before heading off to Louisville for yet another campaign-style rally.