Best Ravioli In Miami

By Suzy Fielders



Like many pastas and Italian dishes Ravioli is an art of it’s own. That’s why it can be hard to find the perfect ravioli. Look no further than these five Miami restaurants though as they serve some of the best ravioli in South Florida. Each has it’s own unique spin on this well-loved Italian dish.

Pop’s Pizza & Subs 3623 N.W. 36th St.

Miami, FL 33142

(305) 636-0909

www.popspizzaandsubs.com While their namesake boasts pizza and subs, Pop’s also offers a large variety of pastas, including some amazing cheese ravioli. They also will put in meatballs or ham for those wanting a meat filled ravioli. This place is great for those wanting a quick ravioli option. Don’t forget to follow them on Facebook and Twitter for their latest deals and specials.

Red Carpet Italian Restaurant 3438 S.W. 8th St.

Miami, FL 33135

(305) 529-4220

www.redcarpetrestaurant.com Ravioli lovers will love the variety of ravioli this restaurant has on their menu. The ravioli options include veal, pumpkin, crabmeat, and eggplant. This authentic Italian food restaurant has some of the best ravioli with fresh ingredients. Please note they are closed on Monday’s. Be sure to find them on Facebook and Instagram for more information and their daily specials.

Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe 15 S.E. 10th St.

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 374-9449

www.perricones.com Having just celebrated their 20th anniversary last year, Perricone's is well known as one of the best Italian restaurants in South Florida. Ravioli lovers will not want to miss their spinach & cheese ravioli or their jumbo lobster ravioli. Not only can patrons enjoy food there, but can also order online and have the food delivered. Please note same day deliveries must be placed prior to 1 p.m. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more details and the latest deals.

Crust 668 N.W. 5th St.

Miami, FL 33128

(305) 371-7065

www.crust-usa.com Known for their unique pizzas and creative main dishes, this up and coming Italian restaurant offers some of the best Italian food by local chef Klime Kovaceski who owns this local place with his wife Anita. One of their inventive dishes is their kale ravioli served in an Asiago-cream sauce. Please note they are closed on Monday’s. They have a presence on all social media so be sure to find them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Google+.