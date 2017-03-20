Live | FBI Director James Comey Testifies On Capitol Hill

Best Ravioli In Miami

March 20, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Eat, Eat.See.Play, Suzy Fielders, Top Spots

By Suzy Fielders

Like many pastas and Italian dishes Ravioli is an art of it’s own. That’s why it can be hard to find the perfect ravioli. Look no further than these five Miami restaurants though as they serve some of the best ravioli in South Florida. Each has it’s own unique spin on this well-loved Italian dish.
1 pops pizza Best Ravioli In Miami

(Source: popspizzaandsubs.com)

Pop’s Pizza & Subs

3623 N.W. 36th St.
Miami, FL 33142
(305) 636-0909
www.popspizzaandsubs.com

While their namesake boasts pizza and subs, Pop’s also offers a large variety of pastas, including some amazing cheese ravioli. They also will put in meatballs or ham for those wanting a meat filled ravioli. This place is great for those wanting a quick ravioli option. Don’t forget to follow them on Facebook and Twitter for their latest deals and specials.

2 red carpet Best Ravioli In Miami

(Source: redcarpetrestaurant.com)

Red Carpet Italian Restaurant

3438 S.W. 8th St.
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 529-4220
www.redcarpetrestaurant.com

Ravioli lovers will love the variety of ravioli this restaurant has on their menu. The ravioli options include veal, pumpkin, crabmeat, and eggplant. This authentic Italian food restaurant has some of the best ravioli with fresh ingredients. Please note they are closed on Monday’s. Be sure to find them on Facebook and Instagram for more information and their daily specials.

3 perricones Best Ravioli In Miami

(Source: perricones.com)

Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe

15 S.E. 10th St.
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 374-9449
www.perricones.com

Having just celebrated their 20th anniversary last year, Perricone’s is well known as one of the best Italian restaurants in South Florida. Ravioli lovers will not want to miss their spinach & cheese ravioli or their jumbo lobster ravioli. Not only can patrons enjoy food there, but can also order online and have the food delivered. Please note same day deliveries must be placed prior to 1 p.m. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more details and the latest deals.

Related: Best Restaurants In South Florida

4 crust Best Ravioli In Miami

(Source: crust-usa.com)

Crust

668 N.W. 5th St.
Miami, FL 33128
(305) 371-7065
www.crust-usa.com

Known for their unique pizzas and creative main dishes, this up and coming Italian restaurant offers some of the best Italian food by local chef Klime Kovaceski who owns this local place with his wife Anita. One of their inventive dishes is their kale ravioli served in an Asiago-cream sauce. Please note they are closed on Monday’s. They have a presence on all social media so be sure to find them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Google+.

5 dolce Best Ravioli In Miami

(Source: dolceitalianrestaurant.com)

Dolce Italian Miami

1690 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 975-2550
www.dolceitalianrestaurant.com

Located inside the Gale hotel, this Miami Beach Italian restaurant provides a trendy and chic atmosphere and menu. Their menus are always changing but currently they are offering pumpkin ravioli and Maine lobster ravioli with some amazing sides like crispy brussel sprouts our asparagus & mushrooms in sauce armoricane. For their latest offerings and specials, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Related: Top Grab And Go Food Spots In South Florida

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia