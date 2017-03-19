Homestead Police Need Help Finding Missing Girl

March 19, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: Homestead Police, Missing Girl, MIssing Teen

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Homestead Police have asked the public for help in locating a missing girl.

Christelyn Robertson, 14, was last seen at her home near the 2400 block of NE 3rd Court on Saturday afternoon.

Police say she ran away and suffers from mental illness.

She is considered to be endangered.

Christelyn was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt and black leggings with no shoes.

Anyone with information on Christelyn’s whereabouts is urged to call Homestead Police at 305-247-1535.

