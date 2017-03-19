FHP Officer Recovering After Being Struck During Traffic Stop

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper remains in the hospital in critical condition following a crash on Friday.

Carlos Rosario, a husband and father of two, has been overwhelmed with support from the community and his fellow law enforcement officers.

He is part of a family with a strong faith, his bother also an FHP officer.

His mother and sister, Charleen Ortiz drove in from Massachusetts and spoke publicly for the first time.

“I was at work and I broke down in tears, I was in shock,” said Rosario’s sister, Charleen Ortiz. “I didn’t even know what to think but I quickly composed myself because I knew I had to be strong because my mom didn’t know yet and I was the one who was going to have to break the news to her.”

Rosario, a 12 year FHP veteran, had been outside his car on the shoulder conducting a traffic stop in the westbound lanes near northwest 107th Avenue when he was struck by an out-of-control car.

“I keep hearing from different people telling me what happened that day and how it’s such a miracle that he’s even here,” Ortiz said. “It wasn’t; it was god.”

FHP says Rosario was part of a detail involved with curbing speeding on St. Patrick’s Day.

The accident left at least two vehicles damaged, including an FHP car.

“We’re grateful to God for my brother’s recovery,” Ortiz said. “He’s doing great.”

Authorities say the driver who hit Rosario stayed on the scene. CBS4 has since learned he is 26-year-old Hugo Olivares of Miami. FHP says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Rosario’s sister says the family is grateful.

“We are humbled by all the response that we are getting and the well wishes and go fund me page the amount of money being raised in such a short time, it’s just amazing,” Ortiz said.

FHP says this accident is under investigation and so far no one has been cited.

The family established a GoFundMe page to help pay for hospital expenses, which as of Sunday morning had raised over $35,000.